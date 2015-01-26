Imagine to Buy RGB Networks

RGB Networks has found its exit.

After flirting with an IPO for years but never pulling the trigger due mainly to fluctuations in its business, the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based video technology specialist has struck a deal to be acquired by Imagine Communications, a company that has been on an M&A binge since Charlie Vogt was named CEO of Harris Broadcast in the summer of 2013 (Harris Broadcast split itself into two operational units about a year ago – Imagine Communications and Gates Air).

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Imagine said it expects the majority of RGB Networks’ employees to join the company, noting that RGB’s products are deployed with more than 400 service providers worldwide.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.