Charlie Vogt Named New Harris Broadcast CEO

Harris Broadcast has appointed Charlie Vogt, a 25-year

veteran of the technology and communications industry, as its new CEO.





Vogt comes to Harris after nine years at president and CEO

of Genband, where he spearheaded six acquisitions and led the company to a

compound annual growth rate of 100%.





Vogt succeeds Harris Morris, who was named president of Harris

Broadcast in 2010 and led the company during divestiture and sale to The Gores

Group ownership. Morrisleft the company on July 3.





"Charlie's proven track record of taking companies with

powerful and promising technology to the next level uniquely positions him to

lead this business," said Carl Vogel, Harris Broadcast chairman and board

member of Dish Network in a statement. "His decision to join Harris Broadcast

as president and CEO likewise reflects the promise and potential behind the

company's market-leading technology, marquee customers and exceptional

employees. Charlie will bring to Harris Broadcast vision, leadership,

creativity and operational discipline as well as an entrepreneurial and

customer-first culture."





Vogel also noted that Vogt's background in IP technologies

will be important for Harris Broadcast as "the radio and TV broadcasting

industry is embarking on a significant transformation from digital to IP."





Vogel also thanked the former president Morris "for his

contributions in guiding Harris Broadcast as we acquired the business and

transitioned the company to independence -- we wish him well as he pursues new

opportunities."





Vogt was appointed CEO of Genband in 2004 and expanded its

operations to more than 50 countries where it worked with 80 of the top 100

communications service provider and cable operators. He also advised the

Federal Communications Commission chairman on matters of technology and

spectrum serving on the FCC advisory council.





Prior to Genband, Vogt served as president and

CEO of Taqua, an IP switching company, and held key executives positions at a

number of other companies, including Adtran, Ascend Communications, Accelerated

Networks and Santera Systems.