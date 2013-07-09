Charlie Vogt Named New Harris Broadcast CEO
Harris Broadcast has appointed Charlie Vogt, a 25-year
veteran of the technology and communications industry, as its new CEO.
Vogt comes to Harris after nine years at president and CEO
of Genband, where he spearheaded six acquisitions and led the company to a
compound annual growth rate of 100%.
Vogt succeeds Harris Morris, who was named president of Harris
Broadcast in 2010 and led the company during divestiture and sale to The Gores
Group ownership. Morrisleft the company on July 3.
"Charlie's proven track record of taking companies with
powerful and promising technology to the next level uniquely positions him to
lead this business," said Carl Vogel, Harris Broadcast chairman and board
member of Dish Network in a statement. "His decision to join Harris Broadcast
as president and CEO likewise reflects the promise and potential behind the
company's market-leading technology, marquee customers and exceptional
employees. Charlie will bring to Harris Broadcast vision, leadership,
creativity and operational discipline as well as an entrepreneurial and
customer-first culture."
Vogel also noted that Vogt's background in IP technologies
will be important for Harris Broadcast as "the radio and TV broadcasting
industry is embarking on a significant transformation from digital to IP."
Vogel also thanked the former president Morris "for his
contributions in guiding Harris Broadcast as we acquired the business and
transitioned the company to independence -- we wish him well as he pursues new
opportunities."
Vogt was appointed CEO of Genband in 2004 and expanded its
operations to more than 50 countries where it worked with 80 of the top 100
communications service provider and cable operators. He also advised the
Federal Communications Commission chairman on matters of technology and
spectrum serving on the FCC advisory council.
Prior to Genband, Vogt served as president and
CEO of Taqua, an IP switching company, and held key executives positions at a
number of other companies, including Adtran, Ascend Communications, Accelerated
Networks and Santera Systems.
