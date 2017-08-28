Illegal Streams of Mayweather-McGregor Bout Reach 2.9M Viewers: Irdeto

Irdeto, a maker of video and digital security products, said it identified 239 streams that illegally distributed Saturday’s bout between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor.



Those streams reached about 2.93 million viewers, according to Irdeto’s estimates.



Irdeto said 67 streams were provided via “traditional” pirate streaming web sites, and several exploited social media channels such as Facebook, YouTube, Periscope, Twitch to redistribute the PPV event.



