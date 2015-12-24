Iger Pay Slipped to $44.9M in 2015

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s total compensation slipped 3% to $44.9 million in fiscal 2015.

According to the company’s proxy statement, the big change in Iger’s compensation was a smaller change in the value of Iger’s pension. His salary and option awards were up slightly, while stock awards and non-equity incentive plan compensation dropped a bit.

Disney’s stock took a hit at the end of last year after Iger announced that ESPN’s distribution revenues growth would be slower than expected because of subscriber losses. 2016 is starting out with a record setting box office performance by the new Star Wars movie from Lucas Films, which Iger agreed to acquire in 2012.

Tom Staggs, who was named COO of Disney in 2015 and is assumed to be Iger’s heir apparent, received $20 million in compensation. His salary was just under $2 million. His stock awards, option awards and non-equity incentive plan compensation was worth $17 million.

Former CFO and Staggs rival for the COO post Jay Rasulo, earned $10.7 million. Rasulo is nowan adviser to the chairman and CEO.