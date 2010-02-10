Iger: Disney Will Seek Retrans Cash, ESPN License Fee Increases

Related:



The Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger told analysts Tuesday that his

company is willing to do battle for increased fees for its broadcast

and cable networks, adding that the media giant also sees upside in

affiliate fees for its ESPN network as well as new opportunities in the

digital delivery of content with Apple Computer's new iPad device.

"We

run some of the best stations in the country," Iger said on the

conference call. "...We think it's time to recognize the value they

provide to distributors and their importance to the local community and

to our viewers in those communities. We believe it would be appropriate

to seek cash for retransmission consent and we believe the same would

be the case for our affiliates. I won't say how much or describe the

discussions we are having with the distribution community, but clearly

there is a trend we are observing that we fully intend to participate

in."

Disney has been aggressive on the retrans front with its

affiliates--late last year Belo Corp., which owns several ABC

affiliates said it would allow Disney to participate in its retrans

haul for those stations.

Iger added that he believes that ESPN,

which attracts the highest affiliate fees of any ad-supported network,

still has upside potential.

"We think our position going into a

new round of negotiations is actually quite solid because of the value

we are generating," Iger said." Distributors do quite well with ESPN,

not just because of the overall value we deliver, but the ads they sell

on local basis are worth a considerable amount. ESPN generates more

advertising revenue than any other channel in the cable universe."

Iger

also hinted that Disney could participate in Apple Computer's new iPad

device - some have even see the product as a way to bypass cable and

satellite distributors. Iger didn't go that far, but he called the iPad

a "game changer."

