IFC to Launch ‘Slow TV Channel’ Sloth

IFC is launching SLOTH, which it calls a “slow TV channel,” across the network’s OTT apps. SLOTH offers free slow TV to subscribers and non-subscribers alike “with an absurd twist,” the network said, “perfect for late-night viewing.”

Curated content will roll out monthly. It starts with October’s Black Cats Watching Scary Movies, which starts Oct. 8 on Amazon Fire TV. It will be available on Apple TV, Xbox and Roku Oct. 22.

November will be Midterm Madness, a collection of “real and rare” campaign moments.

December is Santa’s Wish List, with children reacting to Santa.

January is Resolutions, featuring retro workout videos.

February’s programming is called Get Laid and is “brick laying in real time.”

IFC has unveiled a new ‘slightly off’ network brand that it said “embodies the unique, smart and surprising voice that embraces the unexpected.”

“This refresh helps expand IFC’s brand voice, and the team at Gretel once again proved they were the ideal creative partners for the network,” said Kevin Vitale, senior VP, brand marketing at IFC.