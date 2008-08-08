IFC Seals Deal to Carry Pitchfork Content

The Independent Film Channel sealed a deal with online music destination Pitchfork Media to be the exclusive television destination for Pitchfork.tv's catalog of live performances, interviews, music videos and documentaries.

IFC will air 10 interstitial shows each week culled from Pitchfork series including Juan's Basement, an indie-music interview show filmed in a Brooklyn basement; Don't Look Down, a concert series filmed on New York rooftops; and Daytripping, which has Pitchfork cameras tagging along with personalities from the independent-music scene.

“This partnership combines the best of independent music with the best of independent television,” IFC vice president of digital media Craig Parks said in a statement. “As IFC broadens its focus beyond film to include all aspects of independent interests -- of which music is a huge and important part -- this partnership will expand IFC’s presence as a leading voice in independent culture and possibly lead to future co-productions.”

Pitchfork content will be bundled under a new programming block called Pitchfork Airwaves on IFC, which will debut Aug. 24. IFC also will carve out a destination for Pitchfork content on IFC.com.

Started 12 years ago, Pitchfork is one of the leading online-music sites, second only to Rolling Stone, with 1.7 million unique visitors each month and 260,000 visits per day.