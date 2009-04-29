IFC Reveals 2009-10 Programming Slate

IFC TV’s new programming slate is heavy on the laughs, with original series Z Rock and The Whitest Kids U Know returning for the upcoming season in addition to a class of new shows.



“At IFC TV, alternative comedy is quickly becoming a pillar of our brand,” said Jennifer Caserta, EVP and GM of IFC TV. “Comedy resonates especially well with our audience, complemented by other types of non-traditional content.”



That brand of alternative comedy is on display in new original Food Party, describes as a “surreal mixture of puppets, weird special effects, and cooking; part Pee Wee’s Playhouse, part psychedelic Martha Stewart cooking extravaganza.” The show debuts June 9 at 11:15 p.m.



Bollywood Hero, a three-part comedy mini-series, appears August 6, 7, and 8 at 10 p.m.



The six-part series Monty Python: Almost the Truth (The Lawyer’s Cut) features interviews with surviving Python members and guest celebrity interviews. The series premieres October 4 at 10 p.m.



Laurel K. Hamilton’s Anita Blake: Vampire Hunter is IFC’s first original event telefilm, a mixture of fantasy, mystery, and horror. It is set to begin production this summer.



Dinner With the Band features New York City chef Sam Mason cooking up his best dishes with some of his favorite independent bands and live performances. The show is slated to start in 2010.



IFC TV also acquired sketch show Wrong Door (June 9, 11:30 p.m.), BBC Worldwide sitcom Moz (June 9, 11:30 p.m.) and comedy The Jon Dore Television Show (August 2009).