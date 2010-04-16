IFC Retools ‘IFC Media Project'
By Alex Weprin
Rainbow Media's IFC is retooling its media criticism program
The IFC Media Project. The new installment will be a four-part
documentary series, with each episode focusing on one of four topics: fear,
greed, disaster and war.
Each episode will be presented by a different journalist
with expertise in the area that program will cover. The reporters are Max
Blumenthal (Fear), Nir Rosen (War), Charlie LeDuff (Greed) and Andrew
Berends (Disaster).
"Each episode of this original series takes a probing look
at the media to reveal the real, untold stories behind today's biggest
headlines," said Debbie DeMontreux, senior VP of original programming for
IFC. "The series provides the type of exclusive, authentic content IFC
viewers crave, and is in keeping with the network's â€˜Always On. Slightly Off.'
indie perspective we share with our audience."
The first two seasons of the IFC Media Project were
hosted by former MTV News correspondent Gideon Yago, and were six episodes
each.
The new season will kick off on IFC May 24, and run through
May 27.
