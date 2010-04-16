IFC Retools ‘IFC Media Project'

Rainbow Media's IFC is retooling its media criticism program

The IFC Media Project. The new installment will be a four-part

documentary series, with each episode focusing on one of four topics: fear,

greed, disaster and war.

Each episode will be presented by a different journalist

with expertise in the area that program will cover. The reporters are Max

Blumenthal (Fear), Nir Rosen (War), Charlie LeDuff (Greed) and Andrew

Berends (Disaster).

"Each episode of this original series takes a probing look

at the media to reveal the real, untold stories behind today's biggest

headlines," said Debbie DeMontreux, senior VP of original programming for

IFC. "The series provides the type of exclusive, authentic content IFC

viewers crave, and is in keeping with the network's â€˜Always On. Slightly Off.'

indie perspective we share with our audience."

The first two seasons of the IFC Media Project were

hosted by former MTV News correspondent Gideon Yago, and were six episodes

each.

The new season will kick off on IFC May 24, and run through

May 27.