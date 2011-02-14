IFC Renews 'Portlandia'

Portlandia's parodic look at the Northwest city where "the dream of the '90s is alive" will return to IFC for a second season.

The series, created by Carrie Brownstein and Saturday Night Live's Fred Armisen, debuted on Jan. 21 and has benefited from a host of celebrity guest stars, including Jason Sudeikis, Heather Graham, Kyle MacLachlan and local Portland, Ore., musicians Jenny Conlee and Colin Meloy (The Decemberists) and Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney).

IFC ordered 10 new half-hour episodes, which will premiere in January 2012.



