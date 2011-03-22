IFC Renews ‘Onion News Network' For Season Two

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 Upfronts

IFC announced the second season renewal for its satirical

news show Onion News Network as part

of its upfront presentation to press on Tuesday in New York.

Hosted by Brooke Alvarez, ONN is averaging 2.5 million adults 18-49 in its first season, and

IFC upped its season two order to 16 episodes, its largest order for an

original scripted show. Season two of ONN

will premiere in October.

Also joining IFC's original programming slate in the 2011-12

season are four new series designed to "extend our reach without abandoning our niche," says Evan Shapiro, president of IFC and Sundance Channel. Series are Commercial

Kings, Young, Broke & Beautiful,

Whisker Wars and Bullet in the Face.

Whisker Wars, from

Thom Beer's Original Productions, is a docu-comedy about the world of

competitive facial-hair growing. The first of seven episodes will premiere Aug.

5. Another docu-comedy, Commercial Kings

from Reveille, follows a filmmaking duo as they produce commercials for local

businesses. Series premieres June 24.

Among the series in development are Greg & Donny, from the winners of the New York Television

Festival's "Out of the Box" Award, about two guys from rural Pennsylvania.

There's also an untitled variety project with Comedy Death-Ray's Scott

Aukerman.

IFC had previously announced second season renewals for The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd

Margaret and Portlandia.

The press event was held at the hip Ace Hotel in a private

room filled with vintage speakers, (which Portlandia

star Fred Armisen joked were identical to one he had at home).