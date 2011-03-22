IFC Renews ‘Onion News Network' For Season Two
Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 Upfronts
IFC announced the second season renewal for its satirical
news show Onion News Network as part
of its upfront presentation to press on Tuesday in New York.
Hosted by Brooke Alvarez, ONN is averaging 2.5 million adults 18-49 in its first season, and
IFC upped its season two order to 16 episodes, its largest order for an
original scripted show. Season two of ONN
will premiere in October.
Also joining IFC's original programming slate in the 2011-12
season are four new series designed to "extend our reach without abandoning our niche," says Evan Shapiro, president of IFC and Sundance Channel. Series are Commercial
Kings, Young, Broke & Beautiful,
Whisker Wars and Bullet in the Face.
Whisker Wars, from
Thom Beer's Original Productions, is a docu-comedy about the world of
competitive facial-hair growing. The first of seven episodes will premiere Aug.
5. Another docu-comedy, Commercial Kings
from Reveille, follows a filmmaking duo as they produce commercials for local
businesses. Series premieres June 24.
Among the series in development are Greg & Donny, from the winners of the New York Television
Festival's "Out of the Box" Award, about two guys from rural Pennsylvania.
There's also an untitled variety project with Comedy Death-Ray's Scott
Aukerman.
IFC had previously announced second season renewals for The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd
Margaret and Portlandia.
The press event was held at the hip Ace Hotel in a private
room filled with vintage speakers, (which Portlandia
star Fred Armisen joked were identical to one he had at home).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.