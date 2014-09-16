IFC Renews ‘Maron’ for Third Season
IFC has renewed comedy Maron for a third season.
The series from comedian Marc Maron will return next spring with 13 new episodes.
The show is a fictionalized version of Maron’s life and features numerous guest appearances from Judd Hirsch, Sally Kellerman, Conan O’Brien and Jeff Garlin, among others.
“Usually Marc has a hard time maintaining long-term relationships, but luckily not with us,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC. “He’s committed to bringing his wry humor and refreshing perspective back to IFC for a third season.”
Maron is produced for IFC by Fox Television Studios and distributed internationally by Tricon Films & Television. The first season is available now on Netflix.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.