IFC Renews ‘Maron’ for Third Season

IFC has renewed comedy Maron for a third season.

The series from comedian Marc Maron will return next spring with 13 new episodes.

The show is a fictionalized version of Maron’s life and features numerous guest appearances from Judd Hirsch, Sally Kellerman, Conan O’Brien and Jeff Garlin, among others.

“Usually Marc has a hard time maintaining long-term relationships, but luckily not with us,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC. “He’s committed to bringing his wry humor and refreshing perspective back to IFC for a third season.”

Maron is produced for IFC by Fox Television Studios and distributed internationally by Tricon Films & Television. The first season is available now on Netflix.