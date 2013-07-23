IFC Renews 'Maron' for Season Two
IFC has renewed freshman comedy Maron for a second season to debut in 2014, the network announced
Tuesday.
Maron will get an additional
three episodes for its second season, upping the total to 13.
"In many ways, Marc is a perfect representation of IFC and
our approach to comedy," said Jennifer Caserta, president and general manager
of IFC. "He also seems to be in need of a less dysfunctional family, so we're
happy he's returning to ours for an expanded second season."
The series was created by writer/comedian Marc Maron, who
also serves as executive producer and stars in the show.
