IFC Renews ‘Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret'
IFC has given the green light to a second season of comedy
series The Increasingly Poor Decision of Todd Margaret. The six-episode season
will premiere in October with production beginning in April.
The series is created and written by Arrested Development's
David Cross, who stars as corporate nobody Todd Margaret, a pathological liar
who fakes his way into a senior sales position at an energy drink's London
office.
"Todd Margaret personifies the type of offbeat comedy
IFC brings to viewers," said Debbie DeMontreux, senior vice president, original
programming, IFC. "David is one of the pioneers of alt comedy, a genre IFC
is quickly becoming known for. Our audience passionately supported the
premiere season and we're thrilled to bring them fresh, hilarious episodes this
fall."
The series
is a co-production between IFC and RDF Television. DeMontreux, Jennifer
Caserta, Christine Lubrano, Evan Shapiro and Christian Vesper are executive
producers for IFC and Clelia Mountford is executive producer for RDF
Television. The series is produced by Michael Livingstone and associate
produced by Cross.
