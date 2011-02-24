IFC Renews ‘Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret'

IFC has given the green light to a second season of comedy

series The Increasingly Poor Decision of Todd Margaret. The six-episode season

will premiere in October with production beginning in April.

The series is created and written by Arrested Development's

David Cross, who stars as corporate nobody Todd Margaret, a pathological liar

who fakes his way into a senior sales position at an energy drink's London

office.

"Todd Margaret personifies the type of offbeat comedy

IFC brings to viewers," said Debbie DeMontreux, senior vice president, original

programming, IFC. "David is one of the pioneers of alt comedy, a genre IFC

is quickly becoming known for. Our audience passionately supported the

premiere season and we're thrilled to bring them fresh, hilarious episodes this

fall."

The series

is a co-production between IFC and RDF Television. DeMontreux, Jennifer

Caserta, Christine Lubrano, Evan Shapiro and Christian Vesper are executive

producers for IFC and Clelia Mountford is executive producer for RDF

Television. The series is produced by Michael Livingstone and associate

produced by Cross.