IFC Renews ‘Documentary Now!’ for Two More Seasons

Ahead of its Aug. 20 premiere, IFC has renewed comedy series Documentary Now! for two more seasons.

The network also announced the parody series will add a seventh episode to season one, up from its initial six-episode order.

"This two-season renewal ahead of the show's initial debut is a huge nod to the creative and comedic genius of Fred, Bill and Seth," said Jennifer Caserta, IFC's president. "We're immensely proud of what they've created alongside Rhys, and thrilled with the buzz and critical acclaim the show is already receiving."

The series is created, written and executive produced by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Meyers. Lorne Michaels and Rhys Thomas also serve as executive producers.

Hader and Armisen star in the series that parodies different documentary styles and filmmakers. Helen Mirren serves as the host of the series.

The second episode of Documentary Now! is currently available across a variety of platforms, including Vice.com, IFC.com, YouTube, VOD, Dish and TV Everywhere platforms. The episode has garnered 250,000 views since Aug. 10.