IFC Renews 'Comedy Bang! Bang!' for Third Season

IFC has renewed Comedy Bang! Bang! for a third season, the network announced Monday.

The half-hour series hosted by Scott Aukerman will return in 2014 with 20 new episodes, that will air in two 10-episode blocks.

"For two great seasons, Scott has brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to the Comedy Bang! Bang! couch and delivered a truly unique, funny and entertaining experience to IFC viewers," said Jennifer Caserta, president and general manager of IFC.

"

We can't wait for another season of a show that fits IFC's comedic sensibility so well."



Comedy Bang! Bang! is produced for IFC by Abso Lutely Productions; Aukerman and Dave Kneebone serve as executive producers.