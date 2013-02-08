IFC Renews 'Comedy Bang! Bang!' for a Second Season

IFC has renewed its late-night series Comedy Bang! Bang!

for a second season, doubling the episode order to 20.





The network will air the second season in two 10-episode

arcs in the third and fourth quarters of 2013.





"Comedy Bang! Bang! perfectly embodies the

type of sharp, smart comedy space IFC inhabits," said Debbie DeMontreux,

IFC's senior VP of original programming. "Scott [Aukerman] and Reggie [Watts]

are comedic geniuses and we couldn't be happier that their television home is

on IFC. The A-list roster of guest stars the show brought to IFC in season one,

coupled with the popularity of the series amongst comedy fans makes it a great

addition to our 'slightly off' line-up."





Hosted by Scott Aukerman, Comedy Bang! Bang! provides

a different take on the late-night format, including improv-style banter with

its rotating guests of comedians and actors. The first season included

appearances from Amy Poehler and Zach Galifianakis. Comedy Bang! Bang! is

produced for IFC by Abso Lutely Productions; Aukerman and Dave Kneebone serve

as executive producers.