IFC Re-Ups Spirit Awards Rights Through 2017

IFC and Film Independent announced Thursday the Film Independent Spirit Awards will continue to air exclusively on IFC in the U.S. through 2017.

“Each year, IFC and Film Independent work together to create a one-of-a-kind awards ceremony that has continued to attract the biggest names in entertainment to celebrate the year’s best indie movies,” said Jennifer Caserta, IFC’s president. “We look forward to continuing our relationship to bring this unique celebration to our viewers.”

IFC first aired the Spirit Awards in 1994, and the 30th anniversary show will air on IFC on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. ET. The show will be cohosted by Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell.

“We are so happy to continue our long relationship with IFC,” said Film Independent president Josh Welsh. “They have been our partners on the Spirit Awards for many years and I can’t think of a better home for this premier awards show that celebrates the independent film community.”