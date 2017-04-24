IFC Puts Two More Original Videos in Comedy Crib

Two original digital series, Frank & Lamar and Sport Court, premiere Monday on IFC’s online video hub the Comedy Crib. Created by and starring Carl Foreman Jr. and Anthony Gaskins, Frank & Lamar follows best friends who live together and work together as middle school teachers in New York City. When workplace drama and romance issues turn their world upside down, they are forced to decide whether to stick together or go at it alone.

Frank & Lamaris produced by Gray Hour Media and directed by Fred Soligan.

Created by writer-performer Joe Schiappa and produced by Shortbits’ Shaina Feinberg and Chris Manley, Sport Courtfollows Judge David Linda, who is assigned to a courtroom in the basement of the Hartford Ultradome created to put obnoxious sports fans on trial for their rowdy behavior. The series, also directed by Feinberg, stars Chris Roberti (High Maintenance) and Monique Moses (Broad City).

Since launching over a year ago, IFC’s Comedy Crib has showcased over 25 exclusive digital series.