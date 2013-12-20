IFC Original Programming Head Debbie DeMontreux Resigns

IFC's senior VP of original programming Debbie DeMontreux has resigned from her post. Friday will be her last day.

"After 25 years with the company, Debbie DeMontreux has decided to leave to pursue new opportunities," said IFC in a statement. "She has made a significant contribution to the success of IFC and we wish her all the best." A search for her replacement is underway.

During DeMontreux's tenure, IFC has launched original series such as Portlandia, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Out There, Maron and R. Kelly’s hip hop opera Trapped In The Closet. DeMontreux also oversaw development of sketch comedy series The Birthday Boys and the upcoming Will Ferrell-Funny Or Die limited series The Spoils of Babylon.

DeMontreux was named VP of original programming in 2006 and was promoted to senior VP the following year. She had been with the network since 1993.

Deadline was first to report the news.