IFC Orders Two More Seasons of 'Portlandia'
IFC has renewed comedy series Portlandia for another two seasons, the network announced Wednesday.
The fourth and fifth seasons will consist of 10 half-hour episodes each, to premiere in early 2014 and early 2015, respectively. Its season three debut in January averaged 645,000 total viewers in live+3 Nielsen ratings, up 30% from its prior season premiere.
Portlandia is created, written and stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.
