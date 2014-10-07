IFC Orders Third Season of 'Todd Margaret'

IFC announced Tuesday it has ordered a third season of comedy The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, which has been in hiatus for three years.

The series stars David Cross, who also created the comedy, as Todd Margaret and is based in London. The third season will return in 2015 with six half-hour episodes.

“As thrilled as I am to not have to answer the question, ‘Hey man, will there be a third series of Todd Margaret or what?’ anymore, the true thrill comes in figuring out how to extend a serialized episodic in which the world blows up at the end of series two. How do you do that for six episodes,” said Cross in a statement. “I sincerely couldn't ask for a better group of folks to be doing it for than the lovely ladies (and one dude now) at IFC. It is such a pleasure to work for them. They are a rarity in this business.”

The second season of Todd Margaret pulled in 1.6 million viewers live-plus-seven.

“Perhaps it was a poor decision for Todd to end the world, but working with David to bring this series back is a great decision for the fans,” said Jennifer Caserta, IFC’s president. “We look forward to welcoming Todd Margaret and whoever else survived the apocalyptic blast back to IFC in 2015.”

The series is produced for IFC by Merman Films in the U.K. and is executive produced by Cross. The laugher is based on an original series by RDF Television.