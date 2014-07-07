IFC Orders ‘Spoils of Babylon’ Sequel

IFC is dipping back into the Funny or Die well, ordering a sequel to last year’s The Spoils of Babylon (pictured) miniseries from Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

The network will air the six-part The Spoils Before Dying, which will be in the same vein as Babylon, featuring Ferrell as fictional author Eric Jonrosh and an all-star cast. Spoils Before Dying is scheduled to air next summer.

“With IFC’s renewed partnership with Funny or Die, Eric Jonrosh and his most-prized works will continue to entertain and enthrall audiences for generations to come,” said Jennifer Caserta, IFC’s president.

The miniseries is executive produced by Ferrell, McKay, Matt Piedmont, Andrew Steele and Nate Young.