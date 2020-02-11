IFC Orders Season Two of ‘Year of the Rabbit’

IFC has renewed Year of the Rabbit, in partnership with Channel 4 in the U.K. The six-episode inaugural season begins Feb. 19. Matt Berry stars as Detective Inspector Rabbit fighting crime in London’s east end.

Freddie Fox plays Rabbit’s hapless partner Strauss and Susan Wokoma plays another officer hunting criminals.

“Ever since he guest-starred on Portlandia, we knew we wanted more Matt Berry on IFC,” said IFC and SundanceTV Executive Director Blake Callaway. “An often-drunk, frequently filthy, and always foul-mouthed Victorian detective hits the perfect ‘slightly off’ spot.”

The series is produced by Objective Fiction out of OMG Scotland along with IFC, with international distribution all3media international.

Fiona McDermott, head of comedy at Channel 4, called the show “one of the most glorious, gutsy and audacious comedies on TV.”

Year of the Rabbit is directed by Andrew Chaplin and produced by Hannah Mackay. Ben Farrell and Ben Taylor executive produce for Objective Fiction, along with Toby Stevens for Objective Media Group Scotland.

“I’m looking forward to Inspector Rabbit returning back to our screens to fight crime in the past,” said Berry. “This time he’ll deal with all sorts of unearthly forces, including the Royal Family! Victorian London is presently very much where it’s at.” very much where it’s at.”