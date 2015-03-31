IFC Orders Original Comedy 'Benders'

IFC announced Tuesday it has ordered a new scripted comedy, Benders, which will join the network’s original programming line-up later this year.

Formerly in development as Uncle Chubby’s, the series is about several friends who share an irrational obsession for their beer-swilling, amateur hockey league. Apostle, the production company headed by Jim Serpico, Tom Sellitti and Denis Leary, is producing Benders, with all three execs serving as executive producers. Serpico and Sellitti will also write the show.

Apostle also produces IFC's Maron, an original comedy that returns to the network on May 14 for its third season.

