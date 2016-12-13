IFC Orders More ‘Stan Against Evil’

IFC has ordered a second season of horror-comedy series Stan Against Evil, which stars John C. McGinley as a retired police chief in a small New England town, battling an array of witches and demons. Created by Dana Gould, the second season arrives next year.

Season one concluded in November with Sheriff Evie Barret, played by Janet Varney, about to be burned at the stake.

“Stan Against Evil instantly connected with IFC viewers, making it one of the network’s most popular original series launches to date,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC. “IFC is thrilled for another season of keeping Willard’s Mill safe from demons, monsters and succubuses, and we are enormously grateful for the talented John C. McGinley and Janet Varney, along with master storyteller Dana Gould, for bringing this oddly wonderful world to life.”

Stan Against Evil is created, written and executive produced by Gould, with Tom Lassally also an executive producer. RadicalMedia produces the series with Frank Scherma and Justin Wilkes executive producing on its behalf.

"It was so great to see Stan connect with its fans. Thanks to DVRs, the audience more than doubled each week. That amazed me,” said Gould. “I love the characters and I love the world, and I'm very grateful we all get to go back to Willard’s Mill and blow up more stuff."

A producer on the show, McGinley told B&C that it took considerable effort to strike the right mix of comedy and horror. “We were obsessed with tone,” he says. “If it’s too funny, you’ve lost it. If it’s too scary, you step on the jokes. Finding a way to straddle the two tones became our obsession—and we nailed it.”