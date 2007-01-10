IFC Offers Up New Slate of Scripted Programs

The Independent Film Channel (IFC) is continuing to expand the network's slate of programming with a slew of new pilots and deals in development for 2007.

A new comedy pilot, Z02, has been ordered. The show, produced by MarkMark Productions (Parko P.I.), is a improv half-hour comedy that centers around a band that plays hard-core rock shows at night and children's birthday parties during the day.

IFC has also ordered scripts for new projects including Pornopolis (one-hour drama about normal LA parents who also run a porn empire), Elevated (half-hour workplace comedy), and Bad Habits (one hour drama based on people battling addictions).

The network has also renewed The Minor Accomplishments of Jackie Woodman and The Business.