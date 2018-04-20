IFC Offers Early View of 'Brockmire' Premiere

IFC today will give viewers an early swing at viewing the second season premiere episode of Brockmire prior to the show’s April 25 debut on the network.

The season two premiere of the Funny or Die-produced, baseball-themed series -- starring Hank Azaria as eccentric baseball announcer Jim Brockmire -- is available on demand as well as IFC.com and IFC’s mobile apps; Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Xbox apps; IFC’s Facebook and YouTube page; FunnyOrDie.com and Funny Or Die’s Facebook page, said network officials.

RELATED: Baseball is Back, and So is 'Brockmire'

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire (Azaria) as he tries to resurrect his career calling minor league baseball games after suffering a notorious public breakdown a decade earlier after stumbling upon his wife’s infidelity. Now one year later, season two kicks off with Brockmire chasing an opportunity to call games in New Orleans as he’s continues to try to reclaim his career as a major league sportscaster, said the network.