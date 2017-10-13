IFC Makes New Episode of ‘Stan Against Evil’ Available For Friday the 13th

IFC has made an episode from the new season of Stan Against Evil available to celebrate Friday the 13th. Season two starts on IFC November 1, but an episode of the horror-comedy series, #203, “Curse of the Werepony,” is available on October 13 on VOD, TV Everywhere and IFC’s social, mobile and digital pages, including IFC.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Dana Gould created the series.

John C. McGinley stars in it as Stan Miller, a retired sheriff determined to eliminate the demons that haunt his quaint New England town of Willard’s Mill. Janet Varney plays the current sheriff in town. “Through thick and thin, the unlikely team continues to battle against the unleashing of wicked demons trying to take over Willard’s Mill, which happens to be built on the site of a massive 17th century witch burning,” says IFC.

Deborah Baker Jr. and Nate Mooney are also in the cast.

Stan Against Evil is created, written and executive produced by Gould, with Tom Lassally also an executive producer. RadicalMedia produces the series with Frank Scherma and Justin Wilkes executive producing.

Season one is available on Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay and Xbox.