IFC Lines Up Hank Azaria’s ‘Brockmire,’ Bryan Cranston’s ‘Todd Barth’

IFC shared its new slate at an event in New York April 21, sneak-peeking eight comedies from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Hank Azaria and Sharon Horgan. Cranston is executive producer on Todd Barth Can Help You, about a nerd who transforms himself into a self-help guru. Azaria stars in Brockmire, a Funny or Die production about a beloved baseball announcer who suffers a very public meltdown. Horgan, costar on Amazon’s Catastrophe, is starring in This Land Is Ours, about anarchist squatters in present day New York (produced by her production company Merman).

"These projects reflect our mission to make great content with cool people," said IFC president Jennifer Caserta. “At IFC, we are driven by developing smart comedy that is 'Slightly Off' and working with the very best creative forces, both in front of and behind the camera."

Seth Meyers was on hand to talk about season two of Documentary Now! Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video, Documentary Now! returns this fall with seven new docu-spoofs showcasing the comedic talents of Bill Hader, Fred Armisen and others.

Other new comedies in the works are the punk rock themed Canterbury Tales, Jon Benjamin’s 100 Erotic Nights, and Stan Against Evil, the latter a “comedic horror genre series” starring John C. McGinley as a common man setting out to eradicate his haunted town of demons.

Among popular existing shows, a new season of Maron starts May 4, while Comedy Bang! Bang! starts June 3.

IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks.