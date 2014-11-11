IFC Launches Online Destination ‘Comedy Crib’

IFC announced Tuesday it is launching an online home for comedy, IFC Comedy Crib. Visitors will be able to watch shows made through partnerships with AboveAverage and UCB Comedy.

Hyundai has signed on as a launch partner and will be fully integrated into the website and featured in on-air cobranded spots.

“Comedy reigns online and the Comedy Crib gives fans more of IFC's slightly off take on comedic web videos,” said Colin Moore, VP, digital media and alternative content. “We’re thrilled Hyundai recognizes the value in this content and has come on board as our launch sponsor.”

Comedy Crib launched several series Tuesday, including ClickBait Overload, Laurie, John and Geoff are Married and Comedy Drop. Additional episodes and series will come out weekly.

Three new web series from AboveAverage and more from UCB Comedy will bow in 2015 on Comedy Crib.