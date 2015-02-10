IFC Hands ‘Portlandia’ Two-Season Renewal

IFC has renewed sketch comedy Portlandia for two more seasons, the network said on Tuesday.

Currently in its fifth season, the series will now go at least seven, each consisting of ten episodes.

“Portland may be a place where young people go to retire, but IFC is not retiring Portlandia,” said Jennifer Caserta, IFC’s president. “And if you order a book from Toni and Candace at the Feminist Bookstore right now, it might even arrive by the time season seven rolls around.”

The show was created by and stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, with Jonathan Krisel directing. Portlandia is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and comes from Broadway Video.