IFC Greenlights Two New Comedies

IFC has added two new scripted comedies to its 2012 original programming slate, ordering 10 half-hour episodes of Comedy Bang! Bang! and Bunk (working title). The duo will premiere back-to-back in June 2012 in a one-hour comedy block.

Comedy Bang! Bang! is a sketch variety show that will incorporate celebrity guests, comedy sketches and animation. Hosted by Scott Aukerman, the series is produced by Abso Lutely Productions, with Aukerman, Dave Kneebone and Leo Allen serving as executive producers. For IFC, Jennifer Caserta, Debbie DeMontreux, Christine Lubrano and Evan Shapiro executive produce.

Bunk, hosted by comedian Kurt Braunohler, will feature a lineup of comedians competing in a game show parody as they are asked to perform bizarre challenges. The series was created by Ethan T. Berlin and Eric Bryant and is produced by Avalon Television. Formerly called Pointless, the show was discovered by IFC at the 2010 New York Television Festival, and is the first-ever comedy from the Festival to go to series.