IFC Greenlights 'Garfunkel & Oates'

IFC has ordered comedy series Garfunkel & Oates, set to premiere next year.

Starring Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci, Garfunkel & Oates centers on the misadventures of a female comedy-folk duo. The series is produced by Abominable Pictures and executive produced by Lindhome, Micucci and Jonathan Stern. IFC ordered 10 half-hour episodes.

"We are huge fans of Riki and Kate; their humor is fresh and accessible and they'll be a great fit alongside The Spoils of Babylon, Portlandia, Maron and other shows on the horizon," said Jennifer Caserta, IFC's president and general manager. "Everyone we work with shares our sensibility and passion for creating authentic comedies, and these new relationships will further complement our expanding roster of original programming."

IFC also announced that it entered into a first-look deal with podcast network Earwolf (which counts Comedy Bang! Bang!'s Scott Aukerman as its cofounder) and is developing a comedy project with writer/producer Rolin Jones (Friday Night Lights, Weeds, Boardwalk Empire).