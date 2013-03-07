IFC Greenlights Comedy Series From Will Ferrell, Ben Stiller
IFC is getting into business with some big comedy names, on
Thursday greenlighting a scripted comedy from Funny or Die and executive
producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and new scripted sketch comedy The Birthday Boys executive produced by
Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk.
In The Spoils of Babylon, Ferrell will star as
fictional famous author Eric Jonrosh in the adaptation of his bestselling epic
novel about the dramatic lives of a family who made their fortune in the oil
business. The network has ordered six half-hour episodes to premiere in late
2013.
Other executive producers are Matt Piedmont, who also
directs and Andrew Steele, who wrote the script.
Birthday Boys features the Los Angeles comedy group
of the same name and Odenkirk starring in sketches that twist real-life moments
and cultural touchstones. Ten half-hour episodes will bow later this year.
Along with Stiller and Odenkirk, Debbie Liebling, Stuart
Cornfeld and Mike Rosenstein of Red Hour will executive produce with Abso
Lutely producing the series for IFC.
