IFC Greenlights Comedy Series From Will Ferrell, Ben Stiller

IFC is getting into business with some big comedy names, on

Thursday greenlighting a scripted comedy from Funny or Die and executive

producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and new scripted sketch comedy The Birthday Boys executive produced by

Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk.

In The Spoils of Babylon, Ferrell will star as

fictional famous author Eric Jonrosh in the adaptation of his bestselling epic

novel about the dramatic lives of a family who made their fortune in the oil

business. The network has ordered six half-hour episodes to premiere in late

2013.

Other executive producers are Matt Piedmont, who also

directs and Andrew Steele, who wrote the script.

Birthday Boys features the Los Angeles comedy group

of the same name and Odenkirk starring in sketches that twist real-life moments

and cultural touchstones. Ten half-hour episodes will bow later this year.

Along with Stiller and Odenkirk, Debbie Liebling, Stuart

Cornfeld and Mike Rosenstein of Red Hour will executive produce with Abso

Lutely producing the series for IFC.