IFC Does SXSW Festival With Sponsors in Tow

IFC is taking sponsors to the South by Southwest music, film and interactive festival.

For the second year in, the network has mounted the IFC Fairgrounds in Austin’s Palm Park, where bands including Odesza, Gorgon City, Smallpools, Rubberbucket and Twin Peaks will play.

Visitors to the Fairgrounds will also be able to participate in attractions sponsored by IFC clients including returning sponsors Hershey and Joe’s Crab Shack, plus freshman Airborne Everyday.

Hershey is sponsoring an Ice Breakers Mints Airstream photo trailer. Joe’s is inviting people to Velcro themselves to a wall. Airborne is distributing sample packets of its product.

The Fairgrounds also features a beer tent, a food-truck park and a mechanical bull.

IFC will promote its SXSW involvement with on on-air vignette created for Joe’s Crab Shack that’s about how to survive the festival.

“The IFC Fairgrounds is a great outdoor festival within the larger festival,” said Blake Callaway, IFC’s executive VP of marketing and digital media. “The partners all add to the fun. Stop by, throw down a blanket and enjoy the music, great food, and even ride a giant slide or mechanical bull in between bands.”