IFC Developing ‘Uncle Chubby’s’ With Apostle’s Jim Serpico, Tom Sellitti

IFC is continuing its scripted comedy push; the cabler said Wednesday that Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti of Apostle are developing a half-hour comedy Uncle Chubby’s.

Apostle partner Denis Leary is attached to executive produce the project as well. Apostle is the company behind IFC’s Maron, which was renewed for a third season earlier this year.

Uncle Chubby’s centers on a group of late-20’s friends and their rec league ice hockey team.

Apostle will debut FX’s Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll, which stars Leary, as well as the second season of USA’s Sirens. Additionally, Serpico and Sellitti are writing a one-hour drama pilot for FTVS, entitled The Bakken.