IFC Developing Chris Gethard Comedy Series

IFC is developing a comedy series based on comedian Chris Gethard's book, A Bad Idea I'm About to Do: True Tales of Seriously Poor Judgment and Stunningly Awkward Adventure.

Gethard's book compiles his own experiences navigating adolescence and young adulthood. The network has ordered a pilot script of the project.

"This program is IFC's way of spotlighting comedians we admire," said Jennifer Caserta, president and GM of IFC. "We're extremely grateful to Chris and his family for allowing us this special opportunity."

Gethard is also the first comedian to be apart of IFC's "Adopt-A-Comic" program to help spotlight certain comedians.Gethard will host on-air programming, create exclusive content for IFC.com, among other things.