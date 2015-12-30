IFC Checks 'Benders' Into the Boards

IFC confirmed it has not renewed freshman comedy Benders, the men's hockey team comedy series. It joins IFC comedy series Gigi Does It in the one-and-done category. Deadline first reported the benchings.

The AMC Networks outlet has two high-profile comedies returning soon, though. Todd Margaret, starring David Cross, debuts a third season on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. and Portlandia, starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, is back for a sixth season on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 10 p.m.

