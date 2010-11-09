IFC Announces Eight-Series Development Slate

IFC announced Tuesday an extensive development slate featuring eight

original series that highlight the network's "Always On. Slightly Off"

brand. The shows range from scripted to animated to non-fiction.

Producers of the shows include Thom Beers (Ice Road Truckers,

Deadliest Catch); Reveille Productions (The Tudors, The Biggest Loser);

Alan Spencer (Sledge Hammer!) and David Wain (Role Models).

"This development slate represents our long-term commitment to comedy programming that is sharp, cool and twisted," said Debbie DeMontreux, IFC's senior vice president of original programming. "Originals like these live alongside current series The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, the upcoming Onion News Network and Portlandia in 2011, and acquired series Arrested Development and Freaks and Geeks. Together they create the perfect combination of non-traditional comedy programming that our audience has come to expect from IFC."



IFC's new development slate Includes:



Cartoon Show

An animated comedy which follows a large cast of iconic cartoon characters as they struggle to produce a daily variety television show.



Produced by Augenblick Studios (Wonder Showzen, Superjail, Ugly Americans). Executive produced, developed, and written by David Wain (Role Models), Ken Marino (Role Models), Jonathan Stern (Children's Hospital), Aaron Augenblick (Ugly Americans), and Chris Burns (Superjail). Created by Aaron Augenblick and Chris Burns.



Chosen Guns

A scripted comedy that pays homage to police procedurals, set in the ethnically diverse 90th precinct of Brooklyn, home to a group of loser cops.



Produced by Principato-Young Entertainment (Reno 911) and executive produced and written by Brennan Shroff (Southern Belles) and Lonny Ross (30 Rock). Pat Proft (Police Academy, Naked Gun) serves as a consulting producer.



Greg & Donny

A single camera, scripted comedy about two friends who have known each other their entire lives and who grew up and live in a small town in western Pa. Created, written by and starring Matt Yeager (internet series, The Burg) and Jeff Skowron (The Burg), "Greg & Donny," which is based on their web series, won IFC's ‘Out of the Box' award at the 2010 New York Television Festival. The award is given to the most innovative or genre-expanding pilot in competition.



Hard ‘N Phirm's Musical Timehole

From the musical comedy duo Hard ‘N Phirm (Chris Hardwick and Mike Phirman), "Timehole" is an animated comedy series in which our heroes hurtle through time while helping historical figures solve crises through the power of song. Character designs by acclaimed artist Divya Srinivasan.



Hero House (working title)

This non-fiction project spotlights a group of real-life super heroes from around the country who join forces and endeavor to clean up one city's troubled streets.



Produced by Red Line Films; executive produced by Peter Franchella, Aaron Rothman, and Al Szymanski.



Untitled Rhett & Link/Reveille Project

Starring filmmakers and comedy duo Rhett & Link, this non-fiction comedy series follows their travels to small towns across America where they develop and produce commercials for local businesses using local talent. Produced by Reveille. Executive Producers are Rhett McLaughlin, Link Neal, Howard T. Owens, Todd Cohen and Fernando Mills. The producer is Paul Cockerill.



Whisker Wars

A non-fiction series set in the world of competitive facial hair growing which profiles a group of men from the National Beard and Mustache Championship in Bend, Oregon to the World Competition in Norway.



Produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company; executive produced by Thom Beers and Philip D. Segal, co-executive produced by Jeff Conroy.

