IFC Adds ‘The Larry Sanders Show'

Rainbow Media's IFC is adding The Larry Sanders Show, the caustic talk-show comedy starring Garry Shandling, and three other acquired comedies in 2011.

The Ben Stiller Show,Mr. Show with Bob and David and Action were the other culy-classic acquisitions tapped to fit in with Monty Python's Flying Circus, Arrested Development Freaks and Geeks and Undeclared as IFC builds on its "Slightly Off" tagline.

IFC's already been touting new original series for 2011: Onion News Network, based on the iconic fake news organization, and Portlandia, a short-based scripted comedy series from Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.



