IDW Publishing Launches TV Division

Comic book publisher IDW Publishing announced Thursday that it has launched a TV division, IDW Entertainment.

The new division will fund, develop and produce properties for television from its extensive catalogue of comic books and graphic novels. The new division will be lead by veteran entertainment executive David Ozer. Circle of Confusion, IDW's management company

and executive producer of AMC's The Walking Dead, will oversee packaging and creative development of the division and will executive produce the company's projects.

IDW already has a few live-action projects in development, including Life Undead, about a New Orleans detective who gets pulled into a supernatural underworld; and Brooklyn Animal Control, about an NYPD unit overseeing a community of werewolves.

"IDW Publishing's significant growth over the past several years, particularly in the theatrical arena with a number of properties currently in development at major studios, together with the ever increasing popularity of our creator-owned titles, have provided us with the ideal opportunity to expand into multi-platform entertainment," said IDW's CEO and publisher Ted Adams, in making the announcement.

Some of IDW's comic book properties have been turned into movies, most notably Sony's30 Days of Night in 2007.