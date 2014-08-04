IDW, Ideate Media to Develop ‘Dirk Gently’ TV Series

IDW Entertainment and Ideate Media are teaming up for a TV series adaption of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, optioning the worldwide rights to the Douglas Adams novels.

IDWE and Ideate have formed a partnership to cofund development and coproduce with the intent of securing a direct-to-series commitment. Circle of Confusion, which oversees packaging and creative development for IDW Entertainment, will executive produce.

Ted Adams and David Ozer from IDW Entertainment, Arvind Ethan David and Zainir Aminullah of Ideate, and David Alpert and Rick Jacobs from Circle of Confusion will serve as executive producers. Chronicle scribe Max Landis has been tapped to write the pilot.

The series centers on Dirk Gently, a detective with psychic powers who investigates the supernatural. This will be the second time that the character will be adapted for the small screen, following a brief run in the U.K. from 2010-12.

“Max is one of Hollywood’s most brilliant writers and represents the ideal voice in bringing Dirk Gently to television”, said Ozer, president of IDW Entertainment.

Douglas Adams is best known for writing The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series.