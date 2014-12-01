Idris Elba to Topline Racing Docuseries for Discovery

Idris Elba will headline a new four-part racing series for Discovery, the network said Monday.

The Idris Elba Project (working title) will see the Wire and Luther actor immerse himself in various land, sea and air racing challenges, designed to shed light on the mechanics of speed. Each episode will begin with Elba traveling to a major motor sport competition.

“I’m taking on the toughest racing challenges of my life for this new Discovery TV series. Along the way I’ll meet extraordinary individuals, spectacular machines and hear amazing stories of how far people go to satisfy their love of speed,” said Elba. “The extreme challenges will take me right out of my comfort zone as I compete against the best on land, water and in the air.”

The series will be produced by Elba’s Green Door Pictures along with Shine North. It’s a commission of Discovery Networks U.K.