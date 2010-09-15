‘Idol' Launches Online Auditions

American Idol has partnered with MySpace to give aspiring singers the opportunity to submit an audition video exclusively online, Fox announced Wednesday.

Entrants between the ages of 15 and 28 can submit videos at www.myspace.com/americanidol starting today through Oct. 6. The videos are limited to 40 seconds in length and Idol hopefuls must perform a song from the approved list a capella.

The online auditions will be judged similarly to the live tryouts, and a select number of young singers will advance to the next round of callbacks in Los Angeles.

"American Idol has established itself as the largest stage to find and elevate new artists," said Courtney Holt, MySpace music president in a statement. "Marrying this year's auditions with MySpace, a platform renowned for discovering new talent, allows the show to broaden its reach online in the search for season 10 hopefuls."

Fox series Glee did a similar collaboration with the News Corp.-owned MySpace last spring, when it held an open casting call on the social networking site where "Gleeks" could audition for a role in the second season.

Idol is created and executive-produced by Simon Fuller for 19 Entertainment, and executive-produced by Cecile Frot-Coutaz and Ken Warwick for FremantleMedia North America and Nigel Lythgoe for Big Red 2 Entertainment.