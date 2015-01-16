Idina Menzel, John Legend to Perform at Super Bowl XLIX

The NFL is finalizing its plans for next month’s Super Bowl, adding Idina Menzel and John Legend to the pregame festivities.

Menzel will perform the National Anthem from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., while Legend will sing “America The Beautiful.” As previously announced, Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz will perform at halftime.

NBC will broadcast Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1.