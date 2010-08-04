ID Slots Three New Series

Investigation

Discovery will bow three new series this fall, the network announced Aug. 4.

Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry?, about spouses that keep "shocking secrets"

from each other, according to the network press release, will bow Aug. 25 at 10

p.m.

Hardcover

Mysteries

has crime writers including David Baldacci, Sandra Brown, Harlan Coben, Linda

Fairstein, Sara Paretsky, Kathy Reichs, Lisa Scottoline and Joseph Wambaugh,

discussing the real-life cases that inspired their potboilers. The eight part series

debuts Oct. 11 at 9 p.m.

The

Will: Family Secrets Revealed examines a perennial source of family tension: a

deceased loved one's last will and testament. The series, which premieres Nov. 3

at 9 p.m., "invites viewers on an emotional and intimate journey as the

final wishes of the deceased are revealed to the family members left behind."

The

series join ID's established burgeoning lineup of originals that includes

top-rated On the Case with Paula Zahn, The Disappeared and I

(Almost) Got Away with It.

"As

America's leading investigation network, ID prides itself on covering

real stories of mystery and intrigue through captivating storytelling of the

highest quality," Henry Schleiff, president and general manager of

Investigation Discovery, said in a statement. "This fall, our programming

expands the definition of justice programming to include provocative series.

We're thrilled that our audience continues to respond in record numbers, making

ID the fastest-growing cable network in primetime for over two years."