ID Series Steals Network Ratings Record
Investigative Discovery's new docu-series Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets is the latest show to set a viewership record for the surging basic cable network.
The
series, which tells stories of murder cases from the perspective of the
victim, beat out the 936,000 viewers generated by Sunday's (Jan. 9)
season premiere of news magazine show On The Case With Paula Zahn. Previous to that, the record was held by ID's Nightmare Next Door, which drew 778,000 viewers last Thursday (Jan. 6), said network officials.
Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets also set network records in household ratings (1.61 rating), adults 25-54 (701,000) and women 25-54 (463,000).
Investigative
Discovery posted the biggest year-to-year primetime audience increase
among all basic cable networks in 2010, boosting its prime time audience
by 65% to 369,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.
