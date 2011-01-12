ID Series Steals Network Ratings Record

Investigative Discovery's new docu-series Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets is the latest show to set a viewership record for the surging basic cable network.

The

series, which tells stories of murder cases from the perspective of the

victim, beat out the 936,000 viewers generated by Sunday's (Jan. 9)

season premiere of news magazine show On The Case With Paula Zahn. Previous to that, the record was held by ID's Nightmare Next Door, which drew 778,000 viewers last Thursday (Jan. 6), said network officials.



Stolen Voices, Buried Secrets also set network records in household ratings (1.61 rating), adults 25-54 (701,000) and women 25-54 (463,000).

Investigative

Discovery posted the biggest year-to-year primetime audience increase

among all basic cable networks in 2010, boosting its prime time audience

by 65% to 369,000 viewers, according to Nielsen.