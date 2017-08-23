ID’s ‘Shattered’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 20).



On the strength of 178.3 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Aug. 23 premiere, Investigation Discovery’s Shattered, which examines a true-life homicide case each episode, takes our No. 1 spot.



Our previous chart-topper, A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, slips to No. 3, while HGTV’s Flip or Flop Atlanta holds steady at second place. The Nickelodeon sitcom for kids, Henry Danger, pops up at No. 4, and Fox’s The Gifted closes out our chart—marking the first time in more than a month that a broadcast network has made our top 5.



Who's Spending What Where: Aug. 21, 2017

1) Shattered, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 178,307,851

Attention Score: 94.48

Imp. Types: National 83%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $875,585

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $411,415

2) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 163,544,162

Attention Score: 95.47

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,180,069

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $116,530

3) Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Impressions: 134,789,869

Attention Score: 91.29

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $860,655

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $99,448

4) Henry Danger, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 110,374,898

Attention Score: 96.82

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,564,566

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $120,336

5) The Gifted, Fox

Impressions: 100,559,767

Attention Score: 94.22

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,370,788

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $488,510

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).