A&E’s ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 13).

On the strength of 201 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Aug. 15 second-season premiere, A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath takes our No. 1 spot.

The previous chart-topper, USA’s The Sinner, slips to No. 3 while HGTV’s Flip or Flop Atlanta and Good Bones, which both frequently made our weekly ranking this summer, take second and fifth place, respectively, after slipping out of the top 5 last time. The only completely new entrant in our ranking: Investigation Discovery’s Shattered at No. 4.

1) Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Impressions: 201,033,292

Attention Score: 92.30

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,270,053

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $169,385

2) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 140,684,235

Attention Score: 95.91

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $935,982

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $205,471

3) The Sinner, USA Network

Impressions: 118,344,299

Attention Score: 93.19

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 6%

In-network Value: $1,213,560

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $65,659

4) Shattered, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 105,711,016

Attention Score: 96.07

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $664,984

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 101,313,811

Attention Score: 97.38

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,140,686

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).